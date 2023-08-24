Jamaica’s Williams wins second world 100m hurdles title

Jamaica’s Danielle Williams reclaimed her world women’s 100m hurdles crown on Thursday with a shock win in Budapest. The 30-year-old, who previously won in Beijing…

Jamaica’s Danielle Williams reclaimed her world women’s 100m hurdles crown on Thursday with a shock win in Budapest.

The 30-year-old, who previously won in Beijing in 2015, timed 12.43 seconds to edge out Olympic champion Jasmine Camacho-Quinn of Puerto Rico (12.44sec) with Kendra Harrison of the United States taking bronze (12.46).

Defending champion Tobi Amusan of Nigeria and 2019 winner Nia Ali were never in the hunt, finishing sixth and last respectively.

