    Sports

    Jamaica’s Williams wins second world 100m hurdles title

    Jamaica’s Danielle Williams reclaimed her world women’s 100m hurdles crown on Thursday with a shock win in Budapest. The 30-year-old, who previously won in Beijing…

    BEIJING, CHINA – AUGUST 28: Danielle Williams of Jamaica celebrates after crossing the finish line to win gold in the Women’s 100 metres hurdles final during day seven of the 15th IAAF World Athletics Championships Beijing 2015 at Beijing National Stadium on August 28, 2015 in Beijing, China. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)
    Jamaica’s Danielle Williams reclaimed her world women’s 100m hurdles crown on Thursday with a shock win in Budapest.

    The 30-year-old, who previously won in Beijing in 2015, timed 12.43 seconds to edge out Olympic champion Jasmine Camacho-Quinn of Puerto Rico (12.44sec) with Kendra Harrison of the United States taking bronze (12.46).

    Defending champion Tobi Amusan of Nigeria and 2019 winner Nia Ali were never in the hunt, finishing sixth and last respectively.

