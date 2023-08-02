Jamaica dump Brazil out of World Cup as South Africa make history

Jamaica ensured there would be no fairytale ending to Marta’s World Cup career as they strangled Brazil 0-0 to reach the last 16 yesterday and…

Jamaica ensured there would be no fairytale ending to Marta’s World Cup career as they strangled Brazil 0-0 to reach the last 16 yesterday and condemn the South Americans to their earliest exit since 1995.

It was heartbreak for the legendary Brazilian attacker Marta, who at age 37 has said this would be her last World Cup.

But it was joy for a Jamaica team who are yet to concede at the tournament and are into the knockout rounds for the first time in their history.

Brazil had to win to be sure of going through, whereas Jamaica needed only to draw. So it was little surprise that it was the South Americans who had the better of the first half in Melbourne.

In front of a crowd of nearly 28 000, Brazil had more of the ball and attempts at goal – Jamaica had none on target all game to Brazil’s five.

Meanwhile, Thembi Kgatlana scored an injury-time winner as South Africa booked a historic place in the knockout rounds of the Women’s World Cup with a 3-2 victory over Italy in their final Group G clash in Wellington yesterday.

The victory sees Banyana finish as runners-up in the pool and will now face the Netherlands in the next stage, but for Coach Des Ellis it is an incredible moment of history for the sport in the country.

