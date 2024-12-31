Jakusko FC wins Yobe Zone C Unity Cup

Jakusko FC emerged champions of the just concluded Yobe Zone C Unity Football Tournament after a hard fought 2-1 victory over Sabon Garin Kanuri of Nguru FC.

The final match played at the Gashu’a township stadium drew dignitaries from across the six local government councils that make up Yobe north.

Sponsor of the championship and senator representing the zone, Senator Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan, congratulated the winners and promised to support the setting up of a zonal football club to compete in national and sub-national tournaments.

He praised the Local Organizing Committee and Deputy Speaker of Yobe State, Rt. Hon. Yau Usman Dachia, for their contributions to the success of the tournament.

While commending the players, the Senate President of the ninth National Assembly said: “You’ve conducted yourselves with respect and dignity, setting a great example for Nigerian youth,” said Senator Lawan.

He, therefore, announced plans to upgrade sports facilities, including fencing the football pitch and constructing additional facilities like a five-a-side pitch and tennis court.

The former Senate president also selected four mini-stadiums in the region, including ones in Federal University Gashu’a and Federal College Gashu’a, which will be upgraded to meet the approved standard.

Earlier in his remarks, Comrade Bashir Nguru, the Chairman of the Organizing Committee, expressed his deepest gratitude to Senator Lawan for his unwavering support and dedication to the initiative.

At the end of the tournament which attracted youth players from across 60 wards in six local government areas, the clubs were rewarded with jerseys and other football equipment.