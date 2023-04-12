Jaji joins speakership race, asks APC to prioritise genuine reconciliation

The Director of Contacts and Mobilisation of the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council, North-West geo-political zone, Aminu Sani Jaji yesterday called on the party’s…

The Director of Contacts and Mobilisation of the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council, North-West geo-political zone, Aminu Sani Jaji yesterday called on the party’s stakeholders to prioritise their efforts on working for reconciliation, national unity, peace and development of the country.

Jaji, the lawmaker-elect, who will be representing Kaura Namoda/Birnin Magaji federal constituency of Zamfara State in the green chamber, made the call during an interactive session with the leadership of the APC National Integrity Movement (ANIM) in Abuja.

The lawmaker-elect, who used the occasion to inform and seek support of ANIM leadership and its members on his intention to contest for the position of the Speaker of the 10th assembly, pledged inclusivity if emerged.

He noted that the 2023 elections were unique in many ways and clearly showed that democracy is taking root in the country, urging the APC stakeholders to come together and take deliberate steps to promote and strengthen the bond of national unity and peace after the election.