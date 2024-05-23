✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters

Jaiz Bank posts N11bn profit before tax

Jaiz Bank Plc has released its 2023 full-year financial results and unaudited financial statements for the period ended March 31, 2024, to the Nigerian Exchange…

Jaiz Bank

Jaiz Bank Plc has released its 2023 full-year financial results and unaudited financial statements for the period ended March 31, 2024, to the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX) where it reported a profit before tax of N11.2 billion in 2023, a significant increase from the N6.9 billion recorded in 2022.

Additionally, the bank posted a profit before tax of N6.0 billion in Q1 2024, representing a 278% increase over the N1.6 billion recorded in the corresponding period ended March 2023.

The bank’s finance and investment portfolio grew by 16%, from N357 billion as of December 2023 to N415 billion in March 2024, while deposit liabilities increased by 11%, from N466 billion in December 2023 to N518 billion in March 2024.

A statement by the bank yesterday also revealed that “The bank’s balance sheet remains well-structured, diversified and resilient, with total assets and shareholders’ funds closing at N671 billion and N39 billion, respectively. The Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) remains robust at 15.91%, while asset quality continues to improve.”

Commenting on the results, the bank’s Chief Executive Officer, Haruna Musa said, “Our 2023 and first quarter 2024 results reflect the commitment of the board and management to continually add value to our customers through bespoke ethical finance. We are well-positioned to compete effectively on all fronts and meet our customers’ needs through fair and ethical financing.

Looking ahead, Musa said, “We will continue to focus on strengthening our relationships with loyal customers and attracting new ones, supporting not just individuals and businesses but also our communities through digital platforms and innovative products and services.”

