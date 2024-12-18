Jaiz Bank concludes N10.04bn private placement

Jaiz Bank has successfully listed N10.04 billion from its private placement on the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX), following regulatory approvals from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and NGX.

With this, the bank is among the few banks that have already met the CBN’s revised capital requirements, ahead of the June 2026 deadline.

The bank’s financial position remains robust, with a well-structured, diversified, and resilient balance sheet.

Total assets currently stand at ₦1.06 trillion, while shareholders’ funds have reached ₦47.9 billion.

Speaking on the successful capital-raising exercise, the Chief Executive Officer, Haruna Musa stated “This achievement underscores the commitment of the board and management to adding value to our customers by providing bespoke ethical finance solutions”.

Jaiz Bank is well-positioned to compete effectively on all fronts, fulfilling customer needs through ethical and innovative financing.

“Despite a challenging operating environment, we have demonstrated resilience and achieved remarkable growth across financial and non-financial metrics. This positions us firmly on track to becoming the leading ethical bank in Africa,” he said.

He further emphasised the bank’s strategic focus, saying: “Looking ahead, we will continue strengthening relationships with our loyal customers while attracting new ones. Through our digital platforms, innovative products and services, we aim to support individuals, businesses and communities alike. Our journey to lead the future of ethical finance in Africa remains unwavering, as we stay committed to excellence and delivering long-term value to all stakeholders.”