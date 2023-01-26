Jail attacks: Nigerian Custodial centres now fully secure – Aregbesola

Speaking on the progress of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), Aregbesola assured that the personnel guarding custodial centres...

Custodial centres in Nigeria are now fully secured, the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, has disclosed.

He made this known on Thursday, at a State House Press Briefing Series, highlighting the achievements of President Muhammadu Buhari in the Ministry.

Speaking on the progress of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), Aregbesola assured that the personnel guarding custodial centres are now well-trained and fully equipped.

Sola Fasure, Media Adviser to the Minister, in a statement, quoted the Minister as saying: “They [NCoS] now have the capacity to withstand and repel any form of attack.

“The Correctional Information Management System (CIMS) which captures the records and biometrics of every inmate in the custodial centres to facilitate quick dispensation of justice has been deployed in all the States of the Federation and the FCT.”

He also assured Nigerians that the coming general elections will be conducted in a peaceful and secure atmosphere.

“All the security agencies in the country, including the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), are therefore on top of their game. They will leave no stone unturned to provide adequate security for the conduct of free and fair elections. Nigerians should therefore keep their minds at rest”.

Commending the NSCDC for living up to its mandate of protecting critical national assets and infrastructure, the Interior Minister stated that the Corps is not only active on land but also on the water, fighting off oil theft, illegal oil bunkering as well as pipeline vandalism.