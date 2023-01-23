‘Jagaban Army’ rebranded after backlash

The National Youth Leader of the APC, Hon. Dayo Israel, has dismissed as ‘deranged’ and ‘hallucinatory’ claims by the PDP that its unit of vote…

The National Youth Leader of the APC, Hon. Dayo Israel, has dismissed as ‘deranged’ and ‘hallucinatory’ claims by the PDP that its unit of vote canvassers, dubbed the ‘Jagaban Army’ was a parallel army instituted to foment violence and rival the country’s recognised armed forces.

In a statement yesterday, Israel said the unit has been rebranded as ‘Jagaban Movement’.

He said the rebranding was out of respect to “national sensibilities” and to lay to rest the “sensational and misleading claims of the opposition party, including its latest irresponsible call to the president to convene the National Security Council over a non-issue.”

Daily Trust reports that there has been controversy since the unveiling of the ‘Jagaban Army’ penultimate week by the APC National Youth Leader with the opposition describing it as a militia organisation to attack the opposition in the forthcoming elections.