Jade Osiberu’s Gangs of Lagos hits the screen in April

Global streaming service, Prime Video, has announced its first African Original movie, Gangs of Lagos.

From the acclaimed filmmaker, Jáde Osiberu, Gangs of Lagos, is one of the most highly anticipated films to come out of the world’s second largest film industry, Nollywood, this year.

Alongside the launch date, Prime Video also revealed the key art with a teaser trailer, and character posters from the movie to follow.

Gangs of Lagos is a high-stakes, gritty, and hard-hitting action crime-thriller, with an authentic storyline centred on a group of childhood friends who each have to navigate destiny, growing up on the bustling streets and neighbourhood of Isale Eko, Lagos.

It will launched on April 7 in Nigeria, sub-Saharan Africa, and worldwide exclusively on Prime Video.

It features elaborate set pieces, action scenes, and engaging dialogue, balanced by a high-octane pace and emotionally grounded story at its core. Starring Tobi Bakre, Adesua Etomi-Wellington, Chike Osebuka, Chioma Chukwuka, and Iyabo Ojo.

It is directed and produced by Jáde Osiberu.

“Gangs of Lagos is a unique story about family and friendship, against the action-packed backdrop and striking set pieces of the streets of Lagos,” said Wangi Mba-Uzoukwu, head of Nigerian Originals, Prime Video.

“As the first Nigerian Original to launch on Prime Video, Gangs of Lagos sets the tone and standard, with the authentically Nigerian storyline in a genre that is so popular around the globe, making it a movie for our audiences at home and abroad.”

“I’m thrilled to be introducing audiences to this epic storyline and A-List talent from Nigeria with the launch of Gangs of Lagos,” said Jáde Osiberu. “It’s a great opportunity to elevate Nigerian stories on a global scale with Prime Video.”

“At Prime Video, we are looking to work with original voices to create spectacular stories and events that audiences can connect with wherever they may be,” said Ned Mitchell, head of African and Middle East Originals, Prime Video.

“Gangs of Lagos launching will truly be a global cultural moment that marks the beginning of a new era in storytelling, where audiences everywhere can see the full power of Nigerian and African voices and the depths of our continued commitment to the local TV and film industry.”

The Nigerian content joins Prime Video’s selection of global Amazon Original and Exclusive series and movies, such as The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, The Boys, Riches, and Coming 2 America.