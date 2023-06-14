Jacobs vows to bounce back, takes aim at critics

Olympic 100m champion Marcell Jacobs vowed on Wednesday to bounce back from his latest injury blow, taking aim at his detractors after a disappointing start…

Olympic 100m champion Marcell Jacobs vowed on Wednesday to bounce back from his latest injury blow, taking aim at his detractors after a disappointing start to the season.

Jacobs on Tuesday withdrew from the European Athletics Team Championships in Poland later this month due to persistent sciatica.

The 28-year-old is hoping to be in prime shape for the 19-27 August world championships in Budapest after a difficult start to the season.

The Italian has twice pulled out of showdowns with world champion Fred Kerley due to a back problem.

He could only manage seventh in Friday’s Diamond League meeting in Paris, well off the pace in 10.21 seconds.

“I started my outdoor season and unfortunately it didn’t go the way I wanted it to,” Jacobs said on Instagram.

“I’m a human being constantly pushing my body to give 110 percent, through the sweat and exhaustion of its blood and tears every single day of my life to reach my challenges and goals.

“I’m facing my demons but I have faced down many and come through victorious. I’ll come back, I’ll get over the obstacles that life is yet again setting before me.

“I can do it. I won’t let anything or anyone keep me from dreaming and fighting to get to where I need to be!”, the Italian said.

Nigerians can now earn US Dollars by acquiring premium domain names, most clients earn about $7,000 to $10,000, all paid in US Dollars. Click here to learn how to start.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...