Jackson becomes fifth fastest woman of all time

Shericka Jackson became the fifth fastest woman of all time as she clocked 10.65 seconds to win the 100m at Jamaica’s national championships.

It was the fastest time in the world this year – beating the 10.71 run by Sha’Carri Richardson at the US championships the previous day.

Jackson, who is tied with American Marion Jones for fifth on the all-time list, said she could still improve.

The women’s world record is 10.49 – set by Florence Griffith-Joyner in 1988.

