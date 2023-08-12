IYD 2023: Things to know about International Youths Day

International Youth Day is an annual event that occurs on August 12th. The occasion is intended to raise awareness and drive action on a range…

International Youth Day is an annual event that occurs on August 12th. The occasion is intended to raise awareness and drive action on a range of issues affecting youth globally. Here are some things to know about the International Youths Day.

History:

The concept of International Youth Day was initially put forth in 1991 during the inaugural session of the World Youth Forum within the United Nations System. Subsequently, in 1998, the Government of Portugal, in collaboration with the United Nations, designated August 12th as International Youth Day during the World Conference of Ministers Responsible for Youth.

2023 Theme:

Every year, International Youth Day revolves around a distinct theme that spotlights various facets of youth empowerment and growth. For the year 2023, the chosen theme is ‘Green Skills for Youth: Towards a Sustainable World.’ According to the United Nations website, green skills are “knowledge, abilities, values and attitudes needed to live in, develop and support a sustainable and resource-efficient society.”

Significance:

This day emphasises the importance of addressing the challenges faced by young individuals while fostering an environment that supports their growth and success. Dedicated to raising awareness about youth-related issues, International Youth Day serves as a reminder of the responsibilities and power the youth possess.

Moreover, the day holds the objective of enhancing awareness regarding the wide-ranging challenges that the youth encounter on a global scale that include; education, employment, mental well-being, poverty, and social inclusion.

Purpose:

Think about what you can do in your community and how you can effectively spread the message. Make it fun and relatable and use all your channels to spread the message. Think Facebook, Twitter, university newsletters, and local newspapers.

How to Celebrate International Youth Day:

A youth rally is a great way to bring young people together, whether it is in your local area or online. Make sure to include topics that are important to today’s youth, such as climate change and civic engagement. Also, a movie night is a great way to bring young people together. Choose a movie that celebrates youth and their contributions to society or one that speaks to current issues facing young people today.

Moreso, one can volunteer with a local organization that supports young people, such as a homeless shelter or a mentoring program. This is a great way to show support for International Youth Day while doing something meaningful.

Another option for celebrating International Youth Day is to donate to an organization that supports young people. Whether it’s donating money or supplies, any contribution can make a difference in the lives of those who need it most.

