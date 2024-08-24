Iwobi on target in Fulham’s defeat of Leicester City

Nigeria forward Alex Iwobi and Emile Smith Rowe grabbed the goals to secure a 2-1 win for Fulham over Leicester City at Craven Cottage. Iwobi’s…

Nigeria forward Alex Iwobi and Emile Smith Rowe grabbed the goals to secure a 2-1 win for Fulham over Leicester City at Craven Cottage.

Iwobi’s goal 20 minutes from time on Saturday saw Marco Silva’s team clinch their first victory of the 2024-25 Premier League season.

Another former Arsenal player – Smith Rowe, a summer signing from the Gunners – opened his Fulham account when he broke the deadlock in the 18th minute.

Wout Faes headed home an equaliser before half-time, but the hosts’ dominance ultimately paid off when Iwobi raced through to finish underneath Leicester goalkeeper Mads Hermansen.

Leicester have one point from their opening two games, and sit 14th, three places behind Fulham in the early standings.