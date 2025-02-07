Iwobi: I’m yet to learn new Nigerian national anthem

Super Eagles and Fulham midfielder, Alex Iwobi, says he is yet to learn the reintroduced Nigerian national anthem.

The newly re-adopted anthem “Nigeria, We Hail Thee” was written by Lillian Jean Williams in 1959 and composed by Frances Berda.

It was replaced by “Arise, O Compatriots” as the national anthem of Nigeria on 1 October 1978 but was reintroduced in May 2024 after President Bola Tinubu’s endorsement.

Speaking during a recent episode of the ‘Is This Seat Taken?’ podcast hosted by Nollywood actress, Chinasa Anukam, Iwobi said he closes his eyes and place his hand on his chest during recitation of the new national anthem before kickoff of international matches.

“Have you learnt the new national anthem?,” the host asked.

The Nigeria international replied, “No. When it comes on, I literally stand there and close my eyes.”