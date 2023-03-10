IWD: JAIZ bank to establish all-women wing

Jaiz Bank Plc, the pioneer non-interest Bank in Nigeria is on the verge of establishing an all-women wing, where women will oversee the entire…

The Bank’s Managing Director, Dr Sirajo Salisu, gave this indication while addressing the staff in commemoration of the yearly International Women’s Day (IWD), at the Bank’s head office in Abuja.

He said the IWD celebration would henceforth be benchmarked by honouring the performance of the female staff in the Bank while urging them to emulate women that have excelled in their various life endeavours around the world.

Dr Sirajo also assured that in line with Jaiz Bank’s principle of equity and fairness, the female staff would continue to be accorded the utmost respect, support and a platform to achieve their career objectives.

The MD further urged the ladies to be proud of their gender and resist any form of abuse, intimidation and harassment, maintaining that, as a gender sensitive Bank, Jaiz would always strive to protect the rights of women.