IWD 2025: ‘Digital exclusion hinders women’s progress in North’

As the world marks International Women’s Day (IWD) 2025, concerns have been raised over the digital exclusion of women in northern Nigeria, where 60% of them lack internet access, limiting their opportunities for empowerment and economic participation.

Dr. Samira Buhari, Founder of the Daurama Foundation, highlighted this challenge during the launch of the Samira Buhari Mentorship Programme (SBMP) Class of 2025, aimed at equipping young women across Nigeria and Africa with leadership, digital, and entrepreneurial skills.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Buhari emphasised that bridging the digital divide is crucial to achieving gender equality and fostering inclusive growth.

“A gender-equal future requires more than words – it demands deliberate action. By equipping women with the tools they need to lead in business, governance, and their communities, we are investing in Nigeria’s and Africa’s long-term growth,” she said.

She noted that the SBMP programme specifically integrates digital literacy and online business strategies into its curriculum, ensuring that women are not left behind in Africa’s rapidly evolving digital economy.

“Mentorship is a powerful tool for personal and professional growth, especially for young women navigating male-dominated industries. Our programme seeks to dismantle systemic barriers, particularly in underrepresented regions like northern Nigeria,” she added.

Dr. Buhari called for partnerships to accelerate opportunities for women, stressing that collective efforts are needed to create an equitable future.

The initiative aligns with the theme of this year’s International Women’s Day, “Accelerating Action for a Gender-Equal Future,” reinforcing the need for urgent and tangible steps to close the digital gap and empower women across all sectors.