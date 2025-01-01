Ivory Coast announces withdrawal of French troops

French troops will soon begin departing from Ivory Coast, the West African country’s President Alassane Ouattara announced in his New Year address.

“We have decided on a coordinated and organised withdrawal of French troops,” said Ouattara in the televised speech.

The departure will begin in January, according to the president, who also referred to the modernisation of the Ivorian army.

The location of the French naval infantry battalion in Port Bouet would, therefore, be handed over to the country’s own forces, he said.

Around 600 French soldiers are currently stationed in Ivory Coast.

Several West African states including Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger had previously called on France to withdraw its troops.

France maintained a military presence in countries in the region even after the end of its colonial rule, being most recently involved in the fight against Islamist extremists.

When the French troops leave the Ivory Coast, the only remaining French military bases in Africa will be in Gabon and Djibouti on the Horn of Africa. (dpa/NAN)