I’ve received death threats over my comment on Tinubu Gov’t –Obi

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 elections, Peter Obi, has said that his New Year message on the state of the nation under the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu government has led to threats against his life and family.

Obi said this on Monday in a series of tweets on his X handle.

The former Anambra State governor said he had received all sorts of messages including threats to his life and that of those around him.

Daily Trust reports that Obi in his New Year message, insisted that Nigeria’s economic situation had worsened despite improvement claims by the Federal Government and that the country remains one of the poverty capitals in the world.

Obi also criticised President Bola Tinubu, asking him to stop overseas trips and conduct his medical examinations in Nigeria.

“Mr President, out of the approximately 580 days you have been in office, it is reported that you have spent over 30%, or around 180 days, on more than 30 publicly recorded overseas trips,” Obi had said.

However, speaking during an interview on Arise Television, the spokesperson of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Felix Morka, said Obi was crossing the line with his incessant criticisms of the ruling party and Tinubu’s government.

“Peter Obi is really crossing the line. The campaigns are over, he needs to relax and allow his lawyers to handle his case at the tribunal. Accusing the APC of attacking his personal life is ridiculous.

“Obi has been way too sanctimonious for someone who volunteered to venture into politics and run for the presidency,” Morka had said.

Reacting to Morka’s comments, Obi wondered if he had actually crossed the line, as he reshared the video of his New Year message and urged Nigerians to point out the boundary he overstepped.