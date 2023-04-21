I’ve not eaten meat for long, Ramadan chicken thief tells court

A Kano State Sharia Court sitting in Dambare has ordered that one Nazifi Hassan be giving 20 lashes for pleading guilty to stealing a fowl…

Hassan was arraigned before the court by the state police command for stealing a fowl in the holy month of Ramadan.

He was arrested where he stole the bird and it was handed back to its owner.

When the charge was read to him, he pleaded guilty, but explained to the court that it was long since he last ate meat.

According to him, since the commencement of the Ramadan, he hasn’t eaten meat and that was why he stole the bird to satisfy the hunger for meat.

The judge, Munzali Idris, ordered him to receive 20 lashes and to be a good man for the betterment of his life.

Daily Trust reported that a Sharia court in the state remanded a man for stealing bread, but later he was granted bail.