I’ve not discussed 2031 presidential ambition with anyone, Ribadu replies El-rufai

The National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, has reacted to allegations made by former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-rufai, against him.

El-Rufai had accused Ribadu, of leading plot to tarnish his reputation because of his 2031 Presidential ambition.

He spoke in an interview with Arise TV on Monday.

The former Minister of FCT alleged that Ribadu is collaborating with Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna, and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission to destroy his image.

According to him, Ribadu is nursing a presidential ambition in 2031 and he is ready to eliminate every northerner that he thinks is on the radar.

“This project of destroying Nasir el-Rufai is Nuhu Ribadu’s conception. He is the architect and builder of that project. He is the one working with Uba Sani to implement it. So far, it has been frustrating for them.

“Somebody wants to destroy my reputation. Why? Nuhu Ribadu wants to be president in 2031. He has to eliminate every northerner that he thinks is on the radar,” Ribadu said.

But the former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission in his reaction, said he would not join issues with El-rufai.

He, however, urged the public to disregard El-rufai’s statements against him.

The statement reads “My attention has been drawn to the interview granted by Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, the immediate past governor of Kaduna State Monday evening.

“If my silence wouldn’t risk being construed as consent, I would have ignored him. I am too preoccupied with my current assignment as to get into a media fight with Nasir El-Rufai or anyone else.

“Despite the incessant baiting and attacks I have never spoken ill of Nasir on record anywhere. This is out of respect for our past association and our respective families. I will not start today.

“I however urge the public to disregard El-rufai’s statements against me.

“For the avoidance of doubt, I want to put it on record that I have never discussed running for president in 2031 with anybody. All my focus and energy are geared completely towards the advancement of Nigeria and the success of the President Tinubu administration.

“I therefore ask Nasir El-Rufai to allow me face my onerous national assignment just as I do not bother myself with his own affairs.”