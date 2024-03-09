I’ve never been ridiculed for a role I played – Horror Dan Mama

The name Muhammad Nasir may not ring a bell in the Hausa entertainment industry, but Horror Dan Mama will definitely get the attention of fans.…

The name Muhammad Nasir may not ring a bell in the Hausa entertainment industry, but Horror Dan Mama will definitely get the attention of fans. The young comedian, singer, dancer and actor has featured in many Hausa movies and in this interview, he talks about fame, his recent feud with Aminu J Town, amongst other issues.

Who is Horror Dan Mama?

Actually, many people in the industry do not know my real name; my real name is Muhammad Nasir. I was born in Gumel, Jigawa State, to a Kano State father and a Jigawa State mother. I didn’t go far in my western education quest, but I have gone far in Qur’anic studies.

After my Qur’anic studies, I was engaged in various trades and crafts. I am a person who believes in struggling to make ends meet and till today, I haven’t changed. I later joined the entertainment industry as a dancer and I’ve featured in a lot of hit Hausa songs videos. It was from dancing that I become an actor.

Do you have a mentor in the industry?

Of course I do; Adam A. Zango has been my mentor and my boss in the industry. He was so instrumental in my conversion from being a dancer to an actor. He told me on several occasions to be self-reliant and that has been my guiding principle as an individual. He was always there to assist me and to be honest with you, I have no boss in the industry like Adam A. Zango.

It will interest you to know that our relationship is that of colleagues and not master/slave relationship. I am one of his favourite colleagues and he has done a lot for me.

What challenges did you face when you decided to join Kannywood?

It wasn’t easy at all but fortunately for me, I had my mother’s blessings because she believed I would excel in whatever I do. She knew my antecedents as her son. I was not wayward; I don’t do drugs and I don’t get involved in anything criminal.

At a point, my mother had to call for a family meeting to address the issue because members of the family were against my joining the industry. Fortunately, my mother had never regretted supporting me. I became the breadwinner in the family; I support not only my immediate family members but also my extended family members.

What’s the name of your first film?

It is called Ibro Dan Polio. It is a comedy starring the late Rabilu Musa. I played the role of a supporting actor and a lot of people noticed my skills as an actor in the film and it marked the beginning of my journey as an actor in Kannywood. After that movie, acting became my hobby; I also became so much engaged with one role or the other.

I always find it very difficult to tell people the number of films that I have appeared in because they are too numerous and unfortunately, I don’t keep records of them.

How did you come about the stage name Horror Dan Mama?

The name has two connotations; I got horror because of my seriousness whenever I was given a role. I was always serious though a comedian, and due to my nature of taking everything seriously, my friends started calling me horror, and then Dan Mama because of the love I have for my mother. I love my mother so much, may her soul rest in peace! My mother was everything to me, she was a pillar in my life. She taught me to always respect people and to live a decent life.

What would you say is the happiest moment in your life?

My happiest moment is when people give me respect based on what I do. As an actor, I have never been ridiculed for a role I played, maybe because I usually play in comedies. But everywhere I go, it has been one accolade, praises or the other. So, whenever such a thing happens, I usually become the happiest person on earth.

You are close to singer Ado Gwanja. How did your relationship start?

I and singer Ado Gwanja have come a long way; we started almost at the same time. Our struggle for survival was something we started together and up till today, we are still the best of friends. Gwanja is a friend and a brother. It will interest you to know that I am also into music. I do political, wedding and other forms of songs, but I am not as popular as Gwanja because that is his luck.

You recently had a feud with Aminu J Town. Can you tell us more about it?

I didn’t take what was happening between myself and Aminu as a feud. I just asked a simple question and the guy took to his social media handles abusing my boss Adam A Zango who knew nothing about what I said.

It is unfortunate that asking a simple question can turn out to be an offence. He was so involved in criticizing the Hausa entertainment industry and other prominent celebrities, especially those from the North.

Let the public know; he can abuse me and anyone close to me but the fact remains that I would never retaliate. Let him just answer the question I asked and that’s all.

Is Horror married?

No, I’m not married. I would have been married by now, but with the demise of my mother and the recent death of my father, I’ve shifted the issue of marriage to an undisclosed time and channeled my energy to other things, especially my career and businesses.