I’ve made Nigeria more popular – BBNaija star, Kiddwaya claims

BBNaija star, Kiddwaya had claimed that he made Nigeria and its entertainment industry ‘popular and cool’ due to his participation in the fifth edition of the popular reality television show, BBNaija tagged Lockdown.

The reality TV star in a recent interview with Savvymedia further stated that not only did he make the country more popular, he made his billionaire father, Terry Waya, more famous.

He said, “Not only have I made my father more famous but I’ve also made Nigeria more famous.

“This is the best time to be in the Nigerian entertainment industry and I’m one of the reasons why it’s cool to be us! I know some people will cry about the statement I just made.

“But I’m one of the few people that has had the pleasure of working with such established institutions in the western world. Such as BBC, Channel 4/5, The Times, The Sun, and of course Hollywood giant Brian Cox, etc.

“And I continue to rep Africa and Nigeria! Carrying the flag of our nation. I also put Benue, my beautiful state, on the map! I did that when I was on BBN so if you don’t agree with my statement, then you can cry today, cry tomorrow and cry forever. Period!.”