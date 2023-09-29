I’ve forgiven my deputy, says Gov Obaseki

The Edo state governor, Godwin Obaseki, has said that his deputy, Philip Shaibu’s unwarranted provocation caused him severe personal discomfort. He, however, said he had…

The Edo state governor, Godwin Obaseki, has said that his deputy, Philip Shaibu’s unwarranted provocation caused him severe personal discomfort.

He, however, said he had accepted the public apology made by his deputy and that as a person of faith, he was under obligation to accept the apology.

Shaibu and Obaseki had fallen out as a result of the former’s perceived ambition to contest the 2024 governorship election and succeed his principal.

The rift resulted in Obaseki relocating the deputy governor’s office out of the government house, as well as disbanding his media crew. He also removed him as the supervisory head of the revenue generation agencies in the state.

Shaibu had last week however begged Governor Obaseki to forgive him if he had offended him unknowingly.

Obaseki in a letter titled, “Re: Public Apology by Shaibu, said he hoped that the apology expressed by Shaibu is genuine and backed by contrite steps to improve his conflict resolution skills.

The letter read in parts, “I have noted the public apology made by the deputy governor, Comrade Philip Shaibu. This apology followed an aberrant behaviour that contradicted what the people of Edo state stand for.

“To name a few, the deputy governor needlessly filed unfounded petitions in the Nigerian courts restraining me, the State House of Assembly, and Security agencies from a non-existent impeachment process, followed by repeated breaches of protocol; unwarranted and unprovoked attacks in the media on my person and the State Government”.

He said though these unwarranted provocations caused him severe personal discomfort, “but, as a person of faith, I am under obligation to accept this apology because as they say, to err is human, to forgive is divine.”

Obaseki enjoined the Deputy Governor to guide his proxies to act in accordance with his piety.”

He hoped that the rift would be put to an end to enable his administration to finish strong and deliver the dividends of democracy to the greatest number of Edo people over the final twelve months.

