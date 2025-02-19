ITTF Africa restructures committees to drive new agenda

In a move to advance its strategic agenda for the next four years, the newly elected leadership of the African Table Tennis Federation (ITTF Africa) has reconstituted 11 standing committees and commissions. These bodies have been tasked with a renewed mandate to foster the growth and development of table tennis across the continent.

According to a statement released by Andrew Mudibo, Executive Vice President and Chairman of the Reconstitution Committee, the restructuring process began towards the end of 2024. Mudibo highlighted the expectations for the committees, stating, “The Executive anticipates that all committees and commissions will operate at full capacity, providing substantial support to the Executive in its decision-making and efforts to elevate table tennis in Africa.”

Mudibo stressed the need for dedication from committee members, adding, “The leaders and members of these committees possess the capability to deliver outstanding results that will make Africa proud.

“We are confident in their ability to achieve positive outcomes. Each committee is expected to operate within its defined terms of reference, with annual, monthly, and quarterly reports to be submitted to the ITTF Africa Executive Committee. The selection process has been carefully designed to ensure that the outcomes reflect the quality of work being carried out.”

However, the Athletes Commission remains to be established, as athletes are expected to elect their own representatives. Mudibo explained, “Out of the 11 committees reconstituted, only the Athletes Commission is pending. The ITTF Africa Executive has agreed that athletes will choose their leaders, and guidelines for this process will be released shortly.”

Wahid Enitan Oshodi, President of ITTF Africa, called on the committees and commissions to remain proactive, emphasizing that their activities will be reviewed annually to evaluate their effectiveness. “The success of our new agenda depends on the active participation and commitment of these committees. We will closely monitor their progress to ensure they are meeting their objectives,” Oshodi stated.