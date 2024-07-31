The Tinubu Shettima Movement (TSM) has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to review his Renewed Hope agenda in order to ease the suffering of…

The Tinubu Shettima Movement (TSM) has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to review his Renewed Hope agenda in order to ease the suffering of Nigerians.

Leader of the group and National Coordinator, Miss Salma M .Tukur, made the call when she interacted with newsmen.

“Presently, rather than to inject the Nigerian people with some hope capsules that will change their life for better, the administration of President Bola Tinubu has made Nigerians to become hopeless on the ability of the agenda to change their life to better.

“We supported Tinubu /Shettima for their promised laudable programs and initiatives, but instead of getting the real dividends of democracy, We got nothing but high cost of living, hunger and more poverty”.

The introduction of sweeping reforms such as petrol subsidy removal and the unification of the foreign exchange windows has affected many. The twin policies have been vocally flawed by critics as Nigerians battle surging inflation and skyrocketing cost of living which have sparked protests and scathing criticisms in the country.

Salma said there is need for Tinubu not to allow our political opponents to resort to propaganda.

Leader of the group described the economic management Team of the President, as “tax collectors” rather than “economists, because “The economic team, to me, looks more like tax collectors than economists. Taxation does not grow economy; only production does. Everything most be reviewed.”

Salma further said those who supported Tinubu and got nothing have been finding it difficult to convince supporters of the good intention of President Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima, and their love for the common man and Nigerians.

She advised Tinubu to look inward and “inject people who can do more to the common man, people who love him whole heartedly, people who can canvass more support to his administration”.

The Leader of the group urged Nigerians to continue to be more patient with the administration and to prayed to God to give the President more wisdom to do better.