It’s Snowing in Spring! Avalanche Surges Ahead of its Summit in May While Biggest Presale Big Eyes Coin Announces Its End

The value of Avalanche (AVAX) surged by 16% in April, bringing it one step closer to achieving a 100% year-to-date increase in price. This recent rise in price has been attributed to several factors, including the announcement of a new partnership and the launch of several new projects on the Avalanche network. At the same time, Big Eyes Coin (BIG) recently announced its successful presale’s end date, building anticipation for its finally debuting on the market.

The Success of Avalanche

Rather than being a crypto token, Avalanche (AVAX) was launched in 2020 as a protocol to improve Ethereum (ETH) ‘s blockchain capabilities. Avalanche aims to provide a fast, secure, and scalable network for developers to build decentralized applications and services.

Ranking 15th within the top 100 crypto’s by market cap proves that Avalanche has been successful at its mission. Still, with this recent price surge, it’s essential to look at what has driven people to it outside of its functionality.

One significant development has been the partnership between Avalanche and Chainlink, a leading provider of decentralized oracle networks. This partnership will see Chainlink’s decentralized price feeds integrated into the Avalanche network, allowing developers to build new DeFi applications that are more secure and reliable.

In addition to the Chainlink partnership, Avalanche has launched some new projects on its network recently. These include the launch of Pangolin, a decentralized exchange allowing users to trade various tokens on the Avalanche network, and the launching of Lydian. This new DeFi platform provides users access to a range of financial services. The success of these new projects has helped boost confidence in the Avalanche network and increase demand for AVAX, which is used to pay transactions and fees on the network.

Why You Should Keep Your Eyes on Big Eyes Coin

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) has proven to be a great example of the value presales hold for building anticipation and creating a solid community. But now it’s finally time for that community to prepare for its official launch, set to occur after the presale ends on June 3rd.

This event marks the release of 80% of the total BIG supply, with 70% allocated to buyers. One of the exciting features of the launch is the introduction of the NFT collection, with a dedicated marketplace for trading these unique digital assets. The release of the NFTs is highly anticipated, and investors can look forward to exploring the various collections available in the marketplace.

In addition to the NFT marketplace, Big Eyes Coin has planned multiple events and projects to generate excitement and maintain the hype. These include influencer and other exciting public events, and all are mapped out on the Big Eyes roadmap.

The recent surge in AVAX price is a reflection of the growing interest in the Avalanche network and its potential to become a leading player in the world of decentralized finance. As more projects are launched on the network, and more partnerships are formed, demand for AVAX will likely continue to grow, driving higher prices.

At the same time, while the official launch date is two months away, investors can take advantage of a special promotion by using the code END300 to receive 300% extra tokens on their purchases. This is a limited-time offer, and investors are encouraged to act quickly to take advantage of this opportunity

Overall, the launch of Big Eyes Coin is highly anticipated, with a range of exciting features and events planned to maintain investor interest and generate excitement for the project. With a commitment to philanthropy and a focus on unique digital assets like NFTs, Big Eyes Coin has the potential to become a significant player in the world of cryptocurrency.

