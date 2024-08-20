✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
‘It’s Shocking’, Abiodun mourns Ogun REC

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State has described death of the Resident Electoral Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the state, Barrister…

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State has described death of the Resident Electoral Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the state, Barrister Olaniyi Ijalaye, as a rude shock.

The REC reportedly died Monday evening in Abuja after attending a meeting convened by the Commission at its headquarters.

The Governor, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Lekan Adeniran, commiserated with his family and the INEC for the loss.

Abiodun described the late REC as an honest, committed, and cerebral public servant with a high level of humility and patriotism, as well as an exemplary, uncompromising nature.

He, therefore, prayed for the repose of his soul and the necessary fortitude for his immediate family, friends, and colleagues to bear the irreplaceable loss.

“I sympathize with the entire Ijalaye dynasty, the people, and the government of Ondo State on the passing of their great and illustrious son; indeed, Barrister Ijalaye was an exemplary figure of diligence, commitment, and honesty in public service.

“While his death came as a rude shock to us in Ogun State, we take solace in the fact that he lived a fulfilled life of integrity and indelible impact; may God rest his soul and protect the family he left behind,” the statement read.

