It’s sad to see leaders demonising protests – CDD

Ahead of Thursday’s planned nationwide protest over hunger and hardship in the country, the Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD-West Africa) has expressed concern over…

Ahead of Thursday’s planned nationwide protest over hunger and hardship in the country, the Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD-West Africa) has expressed concern over the threats and responses.

Director, CDD-West Africa, Dr. Dauda Garuba ,on Wednesday urged the Nigerian government to respect citizens’ right to peaceful assembly.

He said by upholding citizens’ right to protest, the government can ensure a peaceful two-way exchange by listening to the voices of, and feedback from citizens.

“There can be no mistaking the fact that every democratic State must have the mechanisms to take criticism or complaints from its citizens. It is why avenues, such as peaceful protests, are important to ensure that the government is made aware of the considerable concerns that citizens have about the country.

“CDD reaffirms that a fundamental principle of democracy is the right to protest – and this is a legitimate and democratic right of the citizens of any country. It is one of the vital mechanisms for expressing dissent, voicing concerns, and advocating for change. In an ideal democratic setting, the voices of the people should be heard, and their grievances must be subsequently addressed,” Garuba said in a statement.

He, however noted with worry that several government leaders and political figures have sought to discourage peaceful protests and associate the movements spearheading the move with negative connotations.

He said, ‘It is disheartening to see many leaders seeking to further shrink the civic space by calling on young Nigerians not to make their voices heard. This approach of demonising protests undermines the constitutionally-guaranteed right to peaceful assembly and could lead to increased civic disengagement and increasing citizen apathy.”

While noting the right to protest, the CDD-West Africa boss also urged leaders of the various activist groups and movements going out to protest, to ensure that these structures are well-planned and coordinated.

Garuba said civic disobedience and unrest are wrong messages to send when seeking to communicate a clear message with the government on how best to move the country forward.

“We also call on security agencies and relevant authorities to provide safe support for these citizens and assist in weeding out potential disruptive elements seeking to turn peaceful protests into unnecessary vehicles of violence.

“The rights of protesters must be protected and respected as stated in the laws of the land,” Garuba said.