It’s Sad Leaving Nigeria, Says Outgoing UK envoy

Catriona Wendy Laing, outgoing British High Commissioner to Nigeria, says she is sad to be leaving Africa’s most populous nation.

She spoke during a farewell visit to President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday at the State House in Abuja, after four-and-a-half years tour of duty.

Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, made this in a statement he signed on Wednesday titled ‘I had a fabulous time here, says British high commissioner in farewell visit to President Buhari.’

The British envoy said she’s fascinated by Nigeria, particularly the music, dance, culture, and she’s had “a fabulous time here.”

“I’m sad to be leaving. Nigeria is so much fun, I had a fabulous time here, and I’ll be back. I love the dance, the music, the culture.

“It’s been good to experience Nigeria. I’ve been to over 20 States, and I’ve told my successor to also do the same. I’ll be back, and still, travel wider,” said the High Commissioner.

She congratulated President Buhari for a very successful eight years in office, saying he had done very well to hold the country together.

The President was quoted as saying the United Kingdom was a second home for many Nigerians, and relations between the two countries will continue to wax strong.

“In fact, some wealthy Nigerians don’t feel complete till they’ve had a home in the UK,” he said.

President Buhari said he looked forward to retirement in Daura, Katsina State, after handing over on May 29, reiterating: “I’ll be as far away from Abuja as possible.”

He lauded the UK for cooperation on many fronts, particularly in the rebuilding of the North East, hitherto ravaged by insurgency.