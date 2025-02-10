It’s not my job to reconcile my father with Gov Sani — El-Rufai’s son

Bello, son of former governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, has said it is not his job to mediate the dispute between his father and Uba Sani, the incumbent governor of the state.

Bello who represents Kaduna North Federal Constituency at the National Assembly stated this in an interview with the BBC Hausa, at the weekend.

Recent political developments in the state have shown that El-Rufai and Governor Sani are at loggerheads. In June 2024, the Kaduna State House of Assembly recommended the probe of El-Rufai over allegations of public funds diversion and money laundering.

But Speaking during the interview, Bello said, “None of them (Sani and El-Rufai) told me anything about the conflict; I just realised that it’s over now.”

Asked if he could reconcile his father with Sani, Bello replied, “It is not my job. My job is to focus on helping the people of Kaduna North constituency.”

Responding to a question on whether his father’s administration should be probed, Bello said, “It is not a bad thing to investigate, but it should be done with clear intention and not to humiliate anyone or because someone has offended you.”