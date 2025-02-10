‘It’s my right to agitate for Biafra,’ Kanu protests indefinite adjournment

The detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has insisted that he has the right to agitate for his people.

Kanu stated this on Monday after he appeared before Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court in Abuja who adjourned the hearing of his case indefinitely.

The IPOB leader is facing terrorism charges, and has been in detention since 2021.

Speaking in the courtroom in a viral video, the IPOB leader, who was visibly angry, said he had the right to agitate for Biafra, stressing that it was his duty to clear some things to Nigerians.

He said, “Poor knowledge of the law is killing Nigeria. They don’t know the law. This is a federal gazetted law of Nigeria that says here that the Chief Judge of Nigeria cannot tell Binta Nyako what to do. It’s here. It’s your law. Just obey it. That is why I do what I do.

“I agitate for Biafra. I agitate for Biafra. It is my right to agitate. They turned it from treasonable felony now to terrorism.”

Kanu, however, insisted that Nyako had no jurisdiction to try him, saying a lot of things are happening in the country which many people do not know.

“She has no jurisdiction to try me. None whatsoever… She stands reclused from my case. There are things that are happening in this country that a lot of you don’t know. It’s my duty to make that very very clear to all of you today, because the lies are too much.

“I sent a petition to NCJ. I don’t want to talk about it. Justice Binta Nyako is using her position for personal gain….There is a breach of judicial oath.

“They have violated the judicial oath. They have shown bias, according to Supreme Court. They are biased against me. Supreme Court said so, and that’s why what’s happening in the judgments and rulings concerning me have been happening. Supreme Court said you are biased. You are against this man. You should not have revoked his bail.

“Nigeria went to Kenya and kidnapped him. These things are in the public domain . Why, therefore, are they insisting on trying me!”