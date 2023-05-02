It’s more lucrative doing other jobs than being a doctor in Nigeria – NARD President

The President National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) Dr Emeka Orji has said that it is more lucrative engaging in other jobs than being a…

The President National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) Dr Emeka Orji has said that it is more lucrative engaging in other jobs than being a doctor Nigeria.

NARD had on Saturday given the Federal Government two weeks to resolve all its demands.

The doctors are demanding an immediate 200 per cent increment in the Consolidated Medical Salary Structure, commencement of payment of all salary arrears from 2014, 2015, and 2016; among others.

Commenting on Channels TV’s Sunrise Daily on general working conditions of doctors in Nigeria, NARD President said doctors were not treated specially.

Brain drain: Nigeria may end up without doctors – NARD

Demolition: Lawyer asks IGP to prosecute 30 persons over impersonation

He said the government should meet their demands and discuss with them before the expiration of the two weeks’ ultimatum.

“The government should discuss with us before the expiration of the two weeks ultimatum or before the expiration of Buhari administration. The government has not even called us for discussion, all we hear is threat and it is not going to help anybody,” he said.

On some qualified doctors who are not practising, Orji said, “It is actually more lucrative to do other things than being a doctor in Nigeria. It is also about interest, everything is not really about enumeration. There are so many people that came into the profession and they discovered that what they hoped is not what they are seeing and simply decided to go elsewhere.

“But I know that for others, it will be about the poor renumeration we are getting and that is why they decided to go to other sectors.”