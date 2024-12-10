‘It’s confusing me’, Okpebholo struggles with budget amount before Edo Assembly

Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo state on Tuesday presented the estimated budget for the 2025 fiscal year at the State House of Assembly.

A one-minute, 17-second video has gone viral across various social media platforms showing how Okpebholo stuttered while he was unveiling the Appropriation Bill as he tried to pronounce the N605 billion mark.

Despite the hiccup, the governor pressed on with his presentation, admitting before the parliamentarians that the figure was “confusing him”.

“The Edo State 2025 budget… appropriation Bill of six billion, sixty and fifty, six hundred five billion, seventy six thousand, seventy six million, seventy six… Let me take it again.

“Five hundred six billion, six hundred and five billion sorry, seven hundred, seventy six billion, sorry. It is confusing me (noise echoes) Ok six …,” the governor was overheard stuttering in the video.

The Speaker intervened, saying, “order in the house please, Mr Speaker must be heard in silence please”.

“…six hundred and five billion and details of the budget propose, propose, proposal for your co-suggestion, consideration and approval. Thank you for your kind consideration,” the governor continued after silence was observed.

Okpebholo was sworn-in as governor in November after winning the off-cycle election in October.