It’s callous to politicise tragedies, APC replies PDP

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday took a swipe at the leading opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over the recent stampedes that claimed the lives of many Nigerians in Oyo, Anambra and Abuja, saying it is callous to politicise tragedies.

The PDP had in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, described the widespread food stampede as “An ugly testament of the alarming level of misery, poverty, hunger, starvation, sense of hopelessness and desperation for survival currently plaguing our nation under the overtly insensitive, corrupt and rudderless Tinubu-led APC government.”

But reacting in a statement yesterday in Abuja, the APC National Publicity Secretary, Barrister Felix Morka, reminded the PDP of a tragic stampede during Immigration Service recruitment exercise in 2024, which left many job seekers dead and others injured under the PDP led administration.

SPONSOR AD

The APC said it is grossly indecent, insensitive and despicable for the PDP to exploit the tragic incidents in a senseless attack against the administration that “Has devoted itself to fixing the ruins of nearly two decades of PDP administration.”

The ruling party said, “Nigerians have not forgotten the tragic stampede at the ill-fated Nigerian Immigration Service recruitment exercise in 2014 at the Abuja stadium, under the watch of the PDP administration, that left many desperate job seekers dead and scores injured.

“The PDP’s allegations only remind us of its sordid record of maladministration and utter incompetence.

“The PDP is either mischievous or totally out of touch with reality to suggest that President Bola Tinubu-led administration has not shown commitment to Nigerians’ welfare.”