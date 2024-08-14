‘It’s a skit’, says man who trended after wife ‘tore’ his passport

The man whose wife purportedly tore his international passport at the Murtala Muhammad International Airport (MMIA) in Lagos has asked Nigerians for forgiveness. The couple…

The man whose wife purportedly tore his international passport at the Murtala Muhammad International Airport (MMIA) in Lagos has asked Nigerians for forgiveness.

The couple with their three children arrived from an European country on Saturday causing a drama that set the social media on fire.

When questioned about her actions, the agitated woman retorted, “Is it your passport?”

Stating her reasons, the woman, in an interview, revealed that she destroyed her husband’s document because he had caused her nothing but pain in their marriage.

According to her, she wanted to tear the passport from their originating European country but she didn’t want to stress her husband.

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), in a statement, said it was already investigating the matter, disclosing that the woman had been invited.

However, in a new video, her husband revealed that it was all a stunt, noting that his international passport was not torn.

“I am here with my kids to send a message of appeal to the public and the whole world. What my wife tore is not a passport. She never tore my passport. My passport is intact. It’s a skit of somebody’s story.

“We didn’t know it would turn out this way. I’m begging everybody to forgive us. The immigration has seen my passport,” he said in the video.