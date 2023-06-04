‘It’s 50-50’, says Varillas ahead of Djokovic clash

Juan Pablo Varillas insisted all tennis matches are “50-50” as he prepares to become the first Peruvian to play in the last 16 of a…

Juan Pablo Varillas insisted all tennis matches are “50-50” as he prepares to become the first Peruvian to play in the last 16 of a Grand Slam tournament since 1994 against Novak Djokovic at the French Open on Sunday.

The world number 94 had never won a match at a Slam before reeling off three successive five-set victories at Roland Garros to tee up a first-ever meeting with 22-time major champion Djokovic.

“When you enter the court the options are 50-50, it’s one against one,” said Varillas after his dramatic victory over Polish 13th seed Hubert Hurkacz on Friday. “I’ll try to go and win.”

Nigerians can now earn US Dollars by acquiring premium domain names, most clients earn about $7,000 to $10,000, all paid in US Dollars. Click here to learn how to start.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...