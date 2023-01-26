It’ll be shameful for Northern APC govs to work against Tinubu – Gov Sule

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has said that it will be shameful for Northern All Progressives Congress (APC) governors to work against the presidential…

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has said that it will be shameful for Northern All Progressives Congress (APC) governors to work against the presidential candidate of the party, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Sule stated this during an interview on Channels TV’s Politics Today.

He added that APC northern governors came out clearly and stated that they wanted power go to the South, saying that was how Tinubu emerged.

He said, “I came across an insinuation that some APC governors in the North are not working for Asiwaju Tinubu. I will be shocked and surprised if there is any governor.

“If you remember, it will be a shame for APC northern governors in particular to turn around and say they don’t want Asiwaju. People will even laugh at us. The reason is that when it became absolutely necessary to take a position, the APC northern governors came out clearly without any ambiguity to say that we want this position to leave the North and go to the South.

“That was how Asiwaju emerged. So to say that these same governors that worked hard and put their lives on the line to say they wanted rotation in order to have fairness in this country are the same people not working for southern president (is wrong). The governors are not part of that.”