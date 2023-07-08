ITF to convert training centres to innovation hubs

The Industrial Training Fund (ITF) says it has commenced the process of converting 5 of its skills acquisition centres to innovation hubs as part of…

The Industrial Training Fund (ITF) says it has commenced the process of converting 5 of its skills acquisition centres to innovation hubs as part of efforts to promote digital learning across the country.

Director General of the Fund, Sir Joseph Ari, stated this at the 3rd Annual Forum for Innovation in African Universities (FIAU) tagged “Strengthening Africa’s Higher Education in a post COVID-19 World”, in Abuja, on Saturday.

He said, “To further enhance creativity and innovation, the ITF has commenced efforts to convert its existing Skills Training Centres (STC) located in Lagos, Kano, Kogi, Abuja and Plateau and the vocational wings which are attached to our Area Offices to hubs for innovation and entrepreneurship (e-Hubs).

“Schools of Higher Learning in Nigeria and other stakeholders can use these as incubation centres and vehicles for innovation and creativity.”

The DG also disclosed that the agency has made a formal submission to the Federal Government for the establishment of Centres for Advanced Skills Training for Employment (CASTE) in the six Geo-political Zones, which can be used for graduate upskilling and reskilling.

Earlier in his remarks, Convener, Forum for Innovation in African Universities (FIAU) Annual Meeting, Paschal Anosike said the Forum the event father’s innovators and experts in education and skill acquisition industry to discuss on challenges and provide innovative solutions to them.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...