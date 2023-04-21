ITF, German coy to deepen skills, apprenticeship

The Industrial Training Fund (ITF) will soon sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with a German firm, Rhode and Schwartz, to boost its Model…

The Industrial Training Fund (ITF) will soon sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with a German firm, Rhode and Schwartz, to boost its Model Skills Training Centre, which was established to develop skills acquisition and apprenticeship in Nigeria.

Director General of the Fund, Sir Joseph Ari stated this on Thursday in Abuja when he led a delegation of the German coy to the office of the Minister of State, Industry, Trade and Investment, Amb. Maryam Katagum.

Speaking on the partnership, he said “The partnership is targeted at promoting product design, management as well as capacity building for young Nigerians in different skills in order to driving economic growth by creating jobs,”

Ari added that “The partnership will also assist in equipment supplies to ITF’s training centres across the country, as the team from the firm are expected to visit ITF’s model skills and training centres in Jos and Lagos to familiarise with its operations,”

The DG explained that the visit to the supervising ministry is to get the endorsement of the minister in executing the project.

In her response, Amb. Katagum noted that the choice of a German firm is key as they are known globally for having one of the best models of skills acquisition and training, adding that it is imperative to draw a seamless process for the implementation of the MoU.