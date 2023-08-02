Italy legend Buffon retires aged 45

Former Italy goalkeeper and World Cup winner Gianluigi Buffon has retired from football aged 45. Buffon brings an end to a 28-year career that saw…

Former Italy goalkeeper and World Cup winner Gianluigi Buffon has retired from football aged 45.

Buffon brings an end to a 28-year career that saw him lift the World Cup in 2006 along with 10 Serie A titles with Juventus and Ligue 1 with Paris St-Germain.

He ends his career where it began in 1995, at Parma, now a Serie B club.

He began his career at Parma’s academy and made his Serie A debut for the club in November 1995 before joining Juventus in 2001, where he spent most of his career, despite a stint at PSG in 2018-19.

He made a record 657 appearances in the Italian top flight and is the most-capped goalkeeper of all time with 176 appearances for Italy.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...