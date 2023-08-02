✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
    Italy legend Buffon retires aged 45

    Former Italy goalkeeper and World Cup winner Gianluigi Buffon has retired from football aged 45. Buffon brings an end to a 28-year career that saw…

    Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon
    Former Italy goalkeeper and World Cup winner Gianluigi Buffon has retired from football aged 45.

    Buffon brings an end to a 28-year career that saw him lift the World Cup in 2006 along with 10 Serie A titles with Juventus and Ligue 1 with Paris St-Germain.

    He ends his career where it began in 1995, at Parma, now a Serie B club.

    He began his career at Parma’s academy and made his Serie A debut for the club in November 1995 before joining Juventus in 2001, where he spent most of his career, despite a stint at PSG in 2018-19.

    He made a record 657 appearances in the Italian top flight and is the most-capped goalkeeper of all time with 176 appearances for Italy.

     

