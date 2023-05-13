Italian president welcomes Zelensky 

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has been welcomed by President Sergio Mattarella to his official residence in Rome during Zelensky’s visit to Italy. Zelensky was driven…

Zelensky was driven up to the Quirinal Palace shortly after 12.00 p.m. (1000 GMT) on Saturday, where Mattarella welcomed him in the courtyard.

After anthems of the two countries were played, the politicians went into the building for a private conversation. Mattarella has always shown solidarity with Ukraine in its defensive struggle against Russian invaders.

Zelensky is expected to ask Italy for further support. The meeting with Mattarella is due to be followed by meetings with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Pope Francis. (NAN)