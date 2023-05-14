‘It was tough agreeing on all things’, Tambuwal bids bye to PDP Govs’ Forum

In his parting words as chairman of governors elected on the platform of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State said it…

In his parting words as chairman of governors elected on the platform of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State said it as tough agreeing on all things.

He said this at a special programme of the PDP Governors’ Forum in Abuja at the weekend.

Tambuwal enjoined the governors to always put the interests of the PDP, the people and the nation above theirs.

Tambuwal said putting the people first was the surest way to continue delivering dividends of democracy to the people who elected them into office.

His words, “For my colleagues, out-going Governors of our Forum, I commend all of you for your solidarity and comradeship. As a first among equals, I can vouch for the warm support and friendship of all the Governors of our Party.

“Sometimes, it was tough agreeing in all things, but we never forgot to put our interests behind that of our party, people and nation. The moments we have shared under this Forum have been moments of joy, learning, comradeship support for one another and a desire for the best of our Party, States and country. To you all, I express my gratitude.”

While welcoming the newly elected governors of the PDP, Tambuwal said, “You are the shinning armours of the party going forward. We are happy to bequeath to you, a Forum that is strong, cohesive and vocal in the defence of democracy and good governance in the country. With the calibre of the Governors-elect I see here today, I can say confidently that our Forum is going to be in good hands.”

The guest lecturer at the event, a renowned Economist, Dr Muda Yusuf, harped on the need to review the current revenue Allocation formula in the country in order to take into account the increasing responsibilities of the States.

The Governors-Elect of the PDP, who were received into the Forum and given awards were; Pastor Umo Bassey Eno (Akwa Ibom), Peter Ndubusi Mbah (Enugu State), Agbu Kefas (Taraba State), Ameopusenibo Siminalayi Fubara (Rivers State), Sheriff Oborevwori (Delta State), Dauda Lawal (Zamfara State) and Caleb Mutfwang (Plateau State).

Also welcomed were three re-elected Governors, namely, Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State, Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, and Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa State.

Similarly, all outgoing PDP Governors: Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State (Chairman); Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State (Vice Chairman); Gov. Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State; Gov. Samuel Ortom of Benue State; Gov. Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State; Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State; Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers State; and Gov. Darius Dickson Ishaku of Taraba were also honoured during the ceremony.