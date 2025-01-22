‘It is unjustifiable’, CNG rejects telecom tariff hike

The Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) has condemned the Nigeria Communications Commission’s (NCC) recent approval of a 50% increase in telecom tariffs.

The tariff hike will see the cost of calls rise from N11 to N16.50 per minute, SMS rates increase from N4 to N6, and data prices surge from N350 to N431.25 per gigabyte.

In a statement on Wednesday by Comrade Jamilu Aliyu Charanchi, its National Coordinator, the coalition argued that the increase is exploitative, given that it is “coming at a time when Nigerians are reeling in immense economic hardship.”

Charanchi said: “The CNG totally and unequivocally rejects the recent astronomical 50% increase in telecommunications tariffs in the country as sanctioned by the NCC.

“The CNG avers that this decision, coming at a time when Nigerians are reeling in immense economic hardship, is nothing short of an assault on the dignity and livelihoods of the people that have been economically pauperized.

“We are appalled by the insensitivity and lack of foresight demonstrated by the NCC and the Federal Ministry of Communications in approving such an exorbitant tariff hike.

“The CNG observes that at a time when millions of Nigerians are struggling to make ends meet due to hyper-inflation, rising unemployment, and the pervasive effects of economic mismanagement, this decision is utterly indefensible.”

According to the Coalition, “it is unjustifiable for the NCC to cite operational cost increases and industry sustainability as reasons for the increase devoid of considering the current economic realities bequeathed to ordinary Nigerians.”

The group argued that the assertion that the decision followed “extensive consultations” with stakeholders is complete misrepresentation of reality as certainly the millions of struggling telecom consumers were not part of the consultation.

The CNG opined that in the modern age telecommunication services are not a luxury but are a necessity for survival and economic participation in the global digital world.

“By approving this hike, we contend, the NCC has jeopardized access to communication, education, healthcare, and commerce for the average Nigerian and further expanded the frontiers of the digital divide in the country ,” the CNG said.

The CNG therefore called for the immediate suspension of the 50% hike in the tariffs and “recommend instead a more reasonable adjustment of a maximum of 10%, which balances industry sustainability with the current economic realities in Nigeria.”