‘It distorted history’, Oluwo faults report on Luwo Gbagida 

The Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi, has faulted the Sunday’s report by the BBC Yoruba about the only female Alaafin of Ife, Iya Luwo Gbagida.

Oluwo, in a statement on Monday by his press secretary, Alli Ibrahim, alleged that the document distorted the history, saying her name is Luwo Gbagida, not Luwo Gbagida.

The statement read, “As against the report published by BBC Yoruba, Iya Luwo Gbagida never bore the title of Ooni but Alaafin translated to Olofin in Ile-Ife language. Oduduwa used the title of Alaafin. Oduduwa conquered Ife and used the Alaafin title after the conquest.

“The title of Ooni was first used by the 2nd Ruler of Ife, Obamakin Osangangan because they were of the shrine priesthood lineage. Samuel Johnson, a freed slave traced to Oyo origin is the one that used the title Ooni for all Ife kings so as not to rival the king of his ancestral home. Luwo Gbagida was the 16th Alaafin of Ife not the 21st as erroneously reported by BBC Yoruba.

“Equally, Adekola TELU was never the first Oluwo. The first Oluwo was Olumade Paarin. The instruction from Luwo was “They must not wear the crown except they see where parrots are hatching. Adekola TELUDO (found a city) shortened to TELU, died at Igbo orita before they discovered the prescribed site which is now Our great city of Iwo. Also, Alaafin of Ife, Luwo Gbagida unilaterally made the decision to send his son, Adekola TELU, for discovery and re-establishment of their original source (ajo kole dun ki odidere ma rele Iwo). There was no meeting with any Oba or Chief before the decision was made.

“Her forefathers, from the lineage of Alaafin Oduduwa who went to Ife and conquered like many other ancient warriors and kings from other territories went to Ife to conquer it. The original blue blood next to her lineage after Alaafin Oduduwa were, Alaafin Oranmiyan, Lajamisan, Alade to ju ogun lo (Ladojogun), Owodo, Otaataa …all these were Alaafin of Ife which in Ife dialect is called Olofin.

“We charge BBC Yoruba news to visit Owodo Royal House in Ile- Ife to further its investigation. They should meet Sooko Owodo or the secretary of the royal house. We still have many notable High Princes well versed in history in the compound. They should stop confabulating the history of a people. BBC Yoruba should not allow themselves to be used in distorting a people’s pride.

“In conclusion, in the last paragraph of the report, BBC Yoruba referred to Luwo as “Oruko buruku” meaning “Bad Name”. We challenge them to tell us why. Luwo was the heroine and no woman has surpassed her history. She was our mother. The name Luwo was given to her in remembrance of Iwo, where her lineage earlier relocated from, before settling in Ile-Ife. He thus directed his son, Adekola TELU, back to her source, Iwo.

“We are proud of her. Calling her such an unprintable name is outrightly condemnable. BBC Yoruba must put the record straight and apologize for distorting the rich history of Iwo and her mother.”