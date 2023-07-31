ISWAP holds mass burial in Borno after NAF air strikes

The Islamic State of the West African Province (ISWAP) terrorists Sunday held a mass funeral for their members killed by Nigerian Air Force...

The Islamic State of the West African Province (ISWAP) terrorists Sunday held a mass funeral for their members killed by Nigerian Air Force (NAF) jets on the outskirts of Kwalaram in Marte LGA of Borno State.

The insurgents were killed in a series of airstrikes executed by the air component of Operation Hadin Kai on Friday in Jibularam and Kwalaram between 8am and 9am.

A source said an intelligence source disclosed that the insurgents had converged in the areas to coordinate attacks against the Nigerian military when the NAF jets deployed to engage them.

The source reported that both air strikes were positive with casualties and destruction of ISWAP members and property.

