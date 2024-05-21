ISWAP fighters kill DPO in Borno

Suspected members of the Islamic State of West Africa Province(ISWAP) have killed a senior police officer in the northern part of Borno State. Daily Trust…

Suspected members of the Islamic State of West Africa Province(ISWAP) have killed a senior police officer in the northern part of Borno State.

Daily Trust learnt ISWAP sneaked into New Marte at about 7:30pm on Monday and attacked a health worker who fortunately escaped.

The health worker reportedly ran to the station to alert the police.

When he received distress call, the DPO reportedly went after the terrorists, but unfortunately they ambushed the police team.

A security source confirmed the incident, saying “Boko Haram entered new Marte yesterday and killed the DPO and wounded two others.”

Another source, a local vigilante, said, ” Very sad Wallahi. We even gave him lift when we were returning to Dikwa that day. He said he was going to see his family in Maiduguri.”