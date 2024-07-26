IStandWithDangote trends as Netizens demand support for Nigerian investors

Netizens have urged the federal government to ensure the success of the Dangote refinery project. The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Dangote Refinery, Aliko Dangote,…

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Dangote Refinery, Aliko Dangote, and Nigeria’s regulatory authorities have been in dispute in recent weeks over the refinery located in the Ibeju-Lekki area of Lagos State.

It reached a new high when the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) said the government was yet to license the refinery for the commencement of operations.

Amid the rift, Dangote had said one of his wealthy friends who warned him against pumping billions of dollars into the Nigerian economy, taunted him over the back and forth with regulatory agencies.

He emphasised that he invested in the project to help solve a major issue in the country, wondering why some persons were working against him.

“As you probably know, I am 67 years old, in less than three years, I will be 70. I need very little to live the rest of my life. I can’t take the refinery or any other property or asset to my grave. Everything I do is in the interest of my country. We have been facing fuel crisis since the 70s. This refinery can help in resolving the problem but it does appear some people are uncomfortable that I am in the picture,” he had said.

Tweeting with the hashtag #IStandWithDangote, commentators commended Dangote for his “resilience and bravery” in building the refinery while urging the government to support the initiative.

@Maryham48374952 said: “Looking ahead, Africa holds the key to its greatness. I’m not merely investing money but dedicating my entire being to this cause. In Africa, possibilities are boundless. #IStandWithDangote”

@PR4orileboy wrote: “Nice to see people supporting @DangoteGroup in the @nnpclimited saga owing to the fact that investment is originally hard compared to pettiness, entrepreneurs deserve encouragement especially in Nigeria. #IStandWithDangote”

@iamtheBigShawty: “Operator of the largest single line refinery in the world, the largest fertiliser plants in SSA, and a strong foothold in other oil and gas verticals #IStandWithDangote”

@Abdul52801817: “I completely and strongly stand with Dangote. Our Indigenous refineries must be allowed to function. We say no to economic sabotage and economic hitmen masquerading as captains of industry.”

@isiah_oloche: “I completely and strongly stand with Dangote. The Indigenous refineries must be allowed to work.”

@RetsonTedheke01: “Dear Nigerians, This is Malta! Like @AlikoDangote of the noted, Malta has become the home of Damaged Diesel and Fuel Imported to Destroy Nigeria! Let data speak and like I have noted, Dangote is not our problem. Nigeria Leaders are!” @DangoteGroup noted, Malta has become the home of Damaged Diesel and Fuel Imported to Destroy Nigeria! Let data speak and like I have noted, Dangote is not our problem. Nigeria Leaders are!”

As part of moves to resolve the issues, the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, and other players in the oil and gas sector met with Dangote on Monday.