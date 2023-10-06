Issuance of non-indigene resident forms: Attention! Gov Soludo

It is a thing of dismay the report going round over the issuance of “non-indigene resident form” by members of the Okuzu Umuezegbobu Village Oba,…

It is a thing of dismay the report going round over the issuance of “non-indigene resident form” by members of the Okuzu Umuezegbobu Village Oba, an act I frown at and believe the same would also be of any well-meaning Nigerian. Thus, deeming it fit to call your attention to this plight.

Your Excellency, I wish to call that you do all within your constitutional power to arrest this situation as it poses great threat not just to the residents of the affected community but to the entire federation.

Your Excellency, the said “non-indigene resident form” is claimed to be an attempt to tackle insecurity around the community where it is imposed. However, I wish to firmly state that no one or group is a monopoly of crime and it is dehumanising to give such labelling to any sect or group of people in your capacity as the chief security officer of Anambra State.

It is, therefore, your responsibility to see what best measures guaranteed within the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) are there to employ in a bid to safeguard life and properties of this within your state.

Your Excellency, our journey to nationhood has been threatened by diverse challenges and we cannot afford to watch another being birthed before our very eyes.

I, therefore, call on your kind self to take as a matter of national concern and urgency into this issue;

To stop the further issuance of these forms. To direct the leadership of Okuzu Umuezegbobu to refund all the money collected in the name of issuance of “non-indigene resident form”.

Finally, Your Excellency going further it is evident that minority groups of distant geopolitical zones are often left out in the affairs of their host state’s government and this gives room for many unwanted issues and negatively affects peaceful coexistence.

I would, therefore, make the call, as I will also make to other governors, to consider and appoint a Senior Special Assistant on Inter-Tribal Affairs, as the office, when created, will go a long way in curbing most issues/conflicts arising from ethno-religious differences.

While I wish you all the best in the business of leading Ndi Anambra to greater heights, be assured of my humble regards.

Yours in nation building,

Amb Nworisa Michael, a peace and good governance advocate. Founder, Stand For Peace Initiative [email protected]

