Israelis continuous harassment of Palestinians challenge to humanity – Sheikh Adeyemi

In this interview, the National Chief Imam, Al-Habibiyyah Islamic Society (AIS), Sheikh Fuad Adeyemi, spoke on the perennial crisis in Palestine, especially attacks on worshippers…

In this interview, the National Chief Imam, Al-Habibiyyah Islamic Society (AIS), Sheikh Fuad Adeyemi, spoke on the perennial crisis in Palestine, especially attacks on worshippers at the Al-Aqsa masjid (mosque) in the month of Ramadan.

How would you describe the plight of Muslims in the Al-Aqsa masjid (mosque) in Jerusalem?

First, the significance of Al-Aqsa masjid (mosque) in Jerusalem as the third holiest place in Islam and where Prophet Muhammad ascended to the heavens, shows how important this holy site is to the Muslims.

The Muslims that are being harassed in Masjid-l-Aqsa is a challenge to the entire civilised world, especially the so-called developed nations. That Muslims are harassed when they are praying is a declaration of war on everything civilised.

It is more worrisome that the helpless Palestinians cannot defend themselves in the face of unwarranted attacks by aggressors.

What about the plight of Muslims in the entire Palestine?

The aggressors have been doing this for years without any concrete action by the international community beyond condemning the Israelis. This is despite the fact that some Israelites are opposing the unwarranted persecution of Palestinians.

What can the Muslims across the world do to help the Palestinians (Muslims and Christians) on their plight and other forms of suffering?

Muslims and civilised countries should come together and stop Israelites from oppressing Palestinians. Muslims should also put all their resources together to stop Israelites from aggression against Palestinians.

What do you think of the stance of the United Nations (UN) on the Israeli-Palestinian crisis?

The United Nations seems not to be sincere in stopping Israeli aggression against Palestinians. We have not seen anything pragmatic from the UN, except lip service.

This is unlike their actions in some other cases.

Some people believe that the atrocities being committed by Israelites against Palestinians are because the United States is backing them, what do you say to this?

The support of the Unites States government to the Israelites is their strength in the atrocities they are committing. If the United States is God-fearing and stops the support to the Israelites, I believe the atrocities will stop.

What do you say about some comments that Saudi Arabia and other Islamic countries are not doing enough concerning the situation?

That the Saudis are not supporting Palestinians is an indication that they have their own agenda. That Saudi and other Muslim-dominated countries are not speaking out or acting decisively show the deceitful nature of their governments towards Islam and the plight of Palestinians.

What do you think Muslims all over the world can do to help the Palestinians?

The Muslim and civilised world should pull resources together and support Palestinians. They should also speak with one voice in condemning Israelites’ atrocities. The United Nations General Assembly should take a decisive action to stop the killings and occupation of Palestine.

What do you say to the division among Palestinian politicians or Muslims on different ideologies on the crisis?

That Palestinians are not united in their demand is natural and human. Don’t forget that some of them will be used to destroy their country as we have seen in some other part of the world.

We should not mind the fifth columnists among the Palestinians who say that justice here is justice everywhere.

We believe that Allah is not unmindful of the plight of Palestinians and would do justice.

It is also the responsibility of the world to stop the genocide against Palestinians.