Israel vs Gaza: Shiites ask Nigerians to support ‘oppressed’ Palestinians

The Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), on Friday, protested against the ongoing attack on females and children in Gaza amid the raging conflict between Israel and Palestine.

On Thursday, Reuters quoted the Palestinian Health Ministry as saying 447 children and 248 women were among the 1,417 killed in Israeli strikes in the Gaza Strip.

The ministry also reported 6,268 wounded since Saturday.

The IMN protest, which kicked off from the popular Annur Mosque in Wuse11 along IBB way immediately after the Juma’at Prayer, terminated at the traffic light at Ahamadu Bello way with burning of the American and Israeli’s Flag

In a statement, Sheikh Sidi Munir Sokoto, a member of the movement, urged Nigerians to support the “oppressed” Palestinians.

The statement reads: “We are protesting to condemn the killing of Palestinians in Gaza by the soldiers of the illegal state of Israel. Reliable reports confirmed that hundreds of Palestinians were killed and thousands were wounded. In February, 2019 the United Nations Commission of Inquiry (COI) published a damning indictment against the illegal state of Israel. According to the COI, Israel soldiers have been deliberately shooting civilians, killing and maiming unarmed people including children as well as journalists and medics in Gaza.

“Israel is in breach of International law and the Palestinians are fighting to liberate their homeland from 75 years of Israeli oppression and terrorism.

“The Israel military and settlers are the terrorists as they have been killing and abducting Palestinian females and Children for many years, not the Palestinian freedom fighters who are demanding the right to return for those unjustly driven out of their homeland by the illegal state of Israel. Armed struggle is legitimate under international law.

“Gaza has been under the Israel siege since June 2007, which caused a decline in living standards.

“Supporting the oppressed people is human, as such, supporting the People of Palestineis a duty upon all humans. Israeli soldiers should stop launching Missiles and Rockets against innocent females and Children in villages, they should face the Hamas fighters who are fighting to defend their People. Islam taught us that human beings are either our brothers in religion or in humanity.

“Calling people to support justice everywhere and opposing tyranny and oppression everywhere is part of the teachings of our leader Shaikh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky (H). For more than three decades, the Islamic movement under the leadership of his eminence, Shaikh Ibraheem Zakzaky (H) has been organizing programmes and protests in support of the oppressed people of Palestine.

“We are urging all in Nigeria to break the deafening silence and raise voices to support the oppressed Palestinians. While condemning the attack on Palestinians, we strongly support the Palestine resistance movement. Pray for Palestine, there are both Christians and Muslims in Gaza.”

